Alarm sounded over slackline strung between North Shore mountain peaks
A photo sent to North Shore Rescue shows a person slacklining high in the air above the Cypress Ski Resort
North Shore Rescue (NSR) is sounding the alarm after receiving a photo of someone slacklining between two peaks in a dangerous location on Mount Strachan, above the Cypress Ski Resort.
NSR posted the image on social media along with the warning: "EXTREMELY dangerous and could kill our members flying in the area. We and the RCMP also fly at night — there is zero chance of seeing one of these lines at night."
Mike Danks, NSR search manager, said any helicopter that came in contact with the line would most certainly crash.
"That's a prime area where we are operating the aircraft looking for people," he said.
"We're going to be working with B.C. Parks to try to figure out who put that slackline up and to try to educate them about why they are so hazardous, especially in an area like that."
A slackline — or highline as it is sometimes called — is a length of flat webbing two to five centimetres wide suspended between two elevated points on which people attempt to walk or balance, similar to tightrope walking.
Danks says it's not the first slackline NSR has encountered.
with files from Yvette Brend
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?