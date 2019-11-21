SkyTrain workers vote 96.8% in favour of job action

SkyTrain workers have voted 96.8 per cent in favour of job action after months-long negotiations between them and their employer, the B.C. Rapid Transit Company, broke off last week.

"This vote demonstrates that our members are deeply concerned that the company has not addressed our key issues at the table," said CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo in a news release.

CUPE 7000 represents about 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as attendants and control operators, as well as administration, maintenance and technical staff.

The strike vote by SkyTrain workers follows news that the bus system will shut down for three days next week if a labour dispute between other transit workers and Coast Mountain Bus Company is not resolved.

Unifor said its bus drivers and mechanics will not report to work next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as the next step in ongoing job action, which is into its 21st day without resolution.

Unifor workers have been refusing overtime on a rotating basis since Nov. 1 after contract talks broke off.

Rebelo says CUPE 7000 is currently in a legal strike position, but still has to issue a 72-hour notice before job action takes place.