Locations of stations for Broadway SkyTrain expansion finalized

The province has locked in the locations for the new subterranean SkyTrain stations as part of the transit network's expansion west along Vancouver's Broadway corridor.

Construction on the 5.7-kilometre extension to the Millennium Line is expected to get underway in 2020, with service slated to begin in 2025.

The expansion is currently expected to cost $2.83 billion and will be funded by the provincial government, with contributions from both the City of Vancouver and the federal government.

A release from the government says the names of the stations can still be changed.

Below are the six new stations, including maps of their exact locations.

Great Northern Way

This station will be the first west of the Millennium Line's current terminus at VCC-Clark. An elevated track will travel parallel to Great Northern Way, eventually descending into the new underground station. It will be built beneath the east side of Thornton St., creating access to Emily Carr University of Art and Design's Great Northern Way Campus and the emerging neighbourhood of the False Creek Flats.

The location of the planned Great Northern Way station is highlighted in red. (Government of B.C.)

Mount Pleasant

This station will be built under the southwest corner of Broadway and Main Street, a central location in the bustling business and residential community of Mount Pleasant.

The location of the planned Mount Pleasant station is highlighted in red. (Government of B.C.)

Broadway–City Hall

Riders will be able to access this station through the same entrance as the current Canada Line station at Broadway and Cambie Street, and will provide an underground connection between the two.

The location of the planned Broadway-City Hall station is highlighted in red. (Government of B.C.)

Fairview–VGH

This station, to be built under the southwest corner of Broadway and Laurel Street, will provide access to the city's medical district, including Vancouver General Hospital.

The location of the planned Fairview-VGH station is highlighted in red. (Government of B.C.)

South Granville

Residents of South Granville, Burrard Slopes and Granville Island will be able to catch the SkyTrain from the northeast corner of Broadway and Granville Street.

The location of the planned South Granville station is highlighted in red. (Government of B.C.)

Arbutus

The new expansion will end at the station beneath Broadway and Arbutus Street, where those hoping to travel to UBC will be able to board a bus at the station's bus loop.

The location of the planned Arbutus station is highlighted in red. (Government of B.C.)

In February, the Metro Vancouver Mayors' Council voted in favour of extending the line further to the University of British Columbia. It's estimated that additional extension will cost up to $3.8 billion, before inflation.