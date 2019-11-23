SkyTrain union and company return to bargaining table while bus drivers get ready to strike
SkyTrain workers voted in favour of job action on Thursday
The union representing 900 SkyTrain workers and their employer are returning to the bargaining table, as another Metro Vancouver transit union remains poised to strike next week.
TransLink's BC Rapid Transit Company and CUPE 7000 both say in statements that they have agreed to resume collective bargaining talks this weekend.
The announcement comes the day after 96.8 per cent of members voted in favour of job action if a contract isn't reached.
Eight days of mediation beginning Thursday have been booked, but CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo says the company has indicated it's willing to "take another look at substantial issues in advance of mediation."
Michel Ladrak, president of BC Rapid Transit Company, calls the resumption of talks "a very positive step forward" in a statement.
CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers including attendants, control operators, administrators, maintenance workers and technical staff.
