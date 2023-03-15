SkyTrain union president says more attendants are needed to deter violence on network

The union that represents SkyTrain workers is calling for an increase in the number of attendants across the network following recent incidents of violence on Metro Vancouver's transit system.

Tony Rebelo, president of CUPE 7000, says violence on public transit "is reaching crisis levels" and that the union wants local governments and the province to create a plan to "deter and mitigate" what he calls senseless acts.

Rebelo was speaking days after a stabbing early Saturday at the Surrey Central SkyTrain station that sent a man to hospital with abdominal injuries, the latest in a spate of knife-crime incidents across the transit network.

He said part of a plan to decrease violence and better protect riders should be to increase the presence of SkyTrain attendants. He says SkyTrain attendants help deter incidents through their visibility.

"I think it's now a very good time to have the conversation of having more staff on our system," Rebelo told CBC's The Early Edition on Tuesday.

Tony Rebelo, president of CUPE 7000, the union that represents SkyTrain workers. (Submitted)

The SkyTrain network is operated by TransLink, which is funded by all levels of government and through fare revenue.

Currently, Rebelo says, there are 55 to 60 SkyTrain attendants working per shift. Day shifts go from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and afternoon shifts go from 3:30 p.m. to 2:10 a.m.

"I don't know the magic number [of attendants]," Rebelo said. "... More resources are needed. We need to up those numbers. I know a lot of people are talking about policing but I think policing is just one part of the solution."

Attendants observe and report what's happening along SkyTrain routes and act as first responders to all network issues, including medical issues, he said.

He added that attendants are "concerned" and "rattled" by recent events and don't have the training or tools to deal with violent offenders. He says CUPE 7000 is continuing to work with SkyTrain management on actions to protect staff and passengers, "but we can't do it alone."

Emergency vehicles are shown near the King George SkyTrain station in Surrey, B.C., responding to a stabbing incident on a bus on April 11. (Shane MacKichan)

The Ministry of Public Safety told CBC that TransLink's latest annual data shows a 21 per cent decline in crime.

"Violence anywhere — in our streets, on transit, in businesses — is never acceptable. The recent incidents on buses and SkyTrains is very concerning," public safety minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

He added that Transit Police are increasing patrols throughout the transit system, but did not specify where or how many patrols would be added.

On Monday, Premier David Eby said premiers across Canada are working with law enforcement "to tighten our relationships and find those common elements of those issues we're seeing in our provinces."

Recent acts of violence

The stabbing incident Saturday was the third incident of violence on Surrey public transit this month.

On April 11, 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed while riding a bus near the King George SkyTrain station.

On April 1, a man had his throat slashed while on a bus near Fraser Highway and 148 Street. He survived.

In neighbouring New Westminster on April 10, police were called to Columbia SkyTrain station and gave first aid to a person suffering from stab wounds.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say overall reported crimes are declining, and there are about the same number of violent crimes this year as last year in the time period between Jan. 1 and April 12 — 169 this year and 167 last year.

But transit police say there has been an increase in the use of "edged weapons" in violent crimes in the same time period — seven incidents this year, compared to one last year.