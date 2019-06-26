Suspect in indecent exposure incident on SkyTrain arrested
33-year-old suspect who exposed genitals to woman arrested in Vancouver
A man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the SkyTrain two months ago is in police custody, Metro Vancouver Transit Police say.
Police received information from someone who spotted a possible suspect in Vancouver around 4:30 p.m. PT Tuesday. Officers arrested a 33-year-old from Vancouver believed to be the same man.
Transit police issued a statement about the incident on Monday. It said a woman "noticed a man looming uncomfortably close to her" on the train around 10 a.m. on April 29.
"When she looked toward the man, she noticed that he had his erect penis and testicles exposed over the waistline of his sweatpants, only a foot away from her face," read the statement from Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
Officers said the woman secretly took a photo of the suspect's genitals to give to investigators.
Police say the suspect is "minimally known" to them. He has been released but is expected back in provincial court on Aug. 22, 2019, to face a charge of committing an indecent act.
