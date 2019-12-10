SkyTrain shutdown narrowly averted, tentative deal reached 

A full shutdown of SkyTrain services has been narrowly avoided.

CUPE 7000, the union representing SkyTrain workers, and the B.C. Rapid Transit company reached a deal early Tuesday, averting a scenario that would have seen 150,000 commuters forced to find alternative transport.

Over the weekend the union announced that the Expo and Millennium lines linking Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Port Moody and Coquitlam would shut down on Tuesday morning if a deal with the employer was not reached.

Negotiations continued into Tuesday morning and a deal was announced just minutes before workers were set to work off the job at 5 a.m. PT.

In November, CUPE 7000 members voted 96.8 per cent in favour of job action after months-long talks broke down.

More to come.