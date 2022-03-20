Vancouver police arrest suspect after alleged assault at SkyTrain station
53-year-old man detained after police post video of incident online
Police say they have arrested a suspect one day after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at a city transit stop in Vancouver.
A man was arrested Saturday in the alleged assault of a 61-year-old man at the downtown Granville SkyTrain station, according to police.
Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement the arrest was made after a citizen reported seeing the suspect after watching the video police posted on social media.
She says more than 80,000 people viewed and shared the video of the alleged March 1 incident within the first 24 hours of its release.
Visintin says the social media exposure helped police make an arrest in the incident.
She says a 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged incident, but has yet to be formally charged. He has not yet been named by investigators.
