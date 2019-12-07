Union plans full SkyTrain service shutdown Tuesday

The union representing SkyTrain workers says there will be a complete shutdown of SkyTrain service from Tuesday to Friday if no progress is made in its talks with the BC Rapid Transit Company.

The system shutdown will last from Tuesday at 5 a.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., with normal service resuming on Friday, CUPE 7000 says.

On Friday, the union issued a 72-hour strike notice after it says four days of mediation failed to produce any significant progress.

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers, including attendants and control operators, as well as administration, maintenance and technical staff.

"We understand that this is a massive action that will cause a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers, which is why we hope we can still reach an agreement before Tuesday morning," CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo said in a written statement.

"We have been either at the table or in mediation for almost 50 days now, so it's time to get a deal done."

The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

The shutdown will not affect the Canada Line or West Coast Express.