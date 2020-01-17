Skip to Main Content
SkyTrain service resumes in downtown Vancouver after Expo Line delays
SkyTrain service resumes in downtown Vancouver after Expo Line delays

The Expo Line SkyTrain was delayed because of a track issue, disrupting service in downtown Vancouver as the rush-hour commute gets underway. Service has now resumed

Track issue caused long lines at several stations

Commuters crowd at the Commercial-Broadway Station while the Expo Line was delayed. It's now running again. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Service on the Expo Line SkyTrain has resumed after almost two hours of delays during the rush hour commute in downtown Vancouver. 

TransLink said the delays were due to a track issue near the Stadium-Chinatown Station. A shuttle train and extra buses were sent out.

Long wait times may still be an issue while schedules resume, according to TransLink. 

The Canada and Millennium lines were not impacted and running as usual.  

The SkyTrain was disrupted for about two hours in Thursday and resumed by 6 p.m. PT (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)
