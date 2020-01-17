SkyTrain service disrupted in downtown Vancouver as rush hour commute starts

The Expo Line SkyTrain is delayed because of a track issue, disrupting service in downtown Vancouver as the rush-hour commute gets underway.

The stations impacted are:

Waterfront.

Burrard.

Granville.

Stadium-Chinatown.

Main Street-Science World.

Commercial-Broadway.

TransLink says a shuttle train service will operate between Commercial-Broadway and Waterfront. Downtown commuters will have to get off at Commercial-Broadway and switch trains.

Extra buses are being sent out.

The Canada and Millennium lines are not impacted.

More to come