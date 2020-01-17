SkyTrain service disrupted in downtown Vancouver as rush hour commute starts
The Expo Line SkyTrain is delayed because of a track issue, disrupting service in downtown Vancouver as the rush-hour commute gets underway.
The stations impacted are:
- Waterfront.
- Burrard.
- Granville.
- Stadium-Chinatown.
- Main Street-Science World.
- Commercial-Broadway.
TransLink says a shuttle train service will operate between Commercial-Broadway and Waterfront. Downtown commuters will have to get off at Commercial-Broadway and switch trains.
Extra buses are being sent out.
The Canada and Millennium lines are not impacted.
