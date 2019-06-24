Transit police in Vancouver are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman on the SkyTrain, with his genitals "only a foot away" from the victim's face.

A statement said the woman "noticed a man looming uncomfortably close to her" around 10 a.m. on April 29.

"When she looked toward the man, she noticed that he had his erect penis and testicles exposed over the waistline of his sweatpants, only a foot away from her face," read the statement from Metro Vancouver Transit Police, posted Monday.

Police said the woman secretly took a photo of the suspect's genitals to give to investigators. The man boarded the SkyTrain at Commercial and Broadway station and left at Main Street SkyTrain station after the incident.

The statement said he rode trains for nearly an hour between Main Street and Edmonds SkyTrain stations, "which speaks to the predatory nature of his actions."

He ultimately left the transit system at Joyce SkyTrain station in Burnaby, B.C.

The suspect is described as:

25 to 30 years old.

Dark skinned.

five feet nine inches tall.

Around 160 pounds.

Police said he had brown eyes, brown hair and a patchy goatee. He was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants with a white drawstring and glasses. The man also wore headphones and carried a grey and black backpack.

Anyone who has any information about the suspect or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-516-7419 or text 87-77-77 and reference file 2019-7149.