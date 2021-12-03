Vancouver man in custody after alleged sexual assault at SkyTrain station

A 20-year-old Vancouver man known to police is in custody following an alleged midnight attack on a woman at a city transit station last weekend.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, a woman was approached by a man at the 29th Avenue SkyTrain station shortly after midnight on on Nov. 27. He allegedly attacked and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the suspect first blocked the woman from walking past him several times. He then allegedly wrapped his arms around the victim, groped her and forced her to the ground.

But she fought back. A statement from police says the woman pushed the suspect away before he allegedly shoved her down a set of stairs and grabbed her phone. She then punched the suspect, yelled for help and got her phone back.

Transit police say their appeal to the public to help them find the suspect worked.

"We received multiple tips that led to the suspect's identity and arrest within 24 hours," read a statement from the force.

The alleged attacker is now in custody. Police are recommending charges of sexual assault and robbery.