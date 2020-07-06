Experienced skydiver dies after complicated maneuver on Vancouver Island

A 34-year-old Victoria man died Sunday after colliding with the ground during a skydiving accident near Parksville on Vancouver Island.

RCMP say they were called to Nanoose Bay around 7 p.m. and found the man deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating but do not suspect foul play and believe his death may be due to human error. They have passed information about the accident to WorkSafeBC, Transport Canada and the Canadian Sport Parachuting Association.

The skydiver was attempting a high speed maneuver called "swooping" when he collided with the ground, according to a news release from Skydive Vancouver Island.

"The impact was catastrophic and the parachutist, a 34-year-old male from Victoria, succumbed to his injuries immediately," said the company's owner, Gordon Gauvin, in the written statement.

The experienced parachutist had over 1,000 skydives under his belt and was an instructor in the sport, according to Skydive Vancouver Island.

"The skydiving community is a small one on Vancouver Island and together we grieve the loss of our friend and brother," said Gauvin in the statement.