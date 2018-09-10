Skookum Music Festival cancelled due to unsustainable costs, says organizers

The Skookum Music Festival which was set to return to Stanley Park in 2020 has been cancelled.

A release from the owners of the festival says they made the difficult decision not to move forward with a second edition of the festival because "cost projections for continuing the event are unsustainable."

"Although we're disappointed, we thank the 50,000-plus fans who came out and supported the event, which we believe combined one of the world's most beautiful settings, great music and strong partnerships," said the ownership group.

Headlined by Florence and The Machine and The Killers, the inaugural three day event in 2018 was well received despite noise complaints, traffic congestion and logistical issues, according to a park board report.

Organizers later said they would skip the 2019 season and instead return to Brockton Fields in Stanley Park in 2020, a move the Vancouver Park Board unanimously approved in 2019.

Change of ownership

The park board says this year's event was cancelled "due to changes in its ownership and management structure."

The event was produced by BrandLive, the company behind the now defunct Squamish Valley Music Festival.

The park board says "staff will work with the new ownership and management team should plans emerge for a future festival."

While no date had been issued for the 2020 event, Vancouver Park Board commissioner Tricia Barker believed it would have taken place after Labour Day, similar to the 2018 event.

