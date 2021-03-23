Skiing toddler's adorable pep talks to herself on the slopes are 'bringing people joy'

Toddlers have a tendency to be a little chatty, so when a dad in Fernie, B.C., wanted to get a glimpse into his three-year-old daughter's thoughts as she manoeuvred down a mountain on her tiny toddler skis, he simply decided to mic her up.

To Erich Leidums's surprise, he captured some adorable pep talks little Adia was giving herself while navigating some tight curves and bumpy bumps with remarkable speed near their home in southeastern British Columbia.

"Going around the dirt. Going in the dirt," Adia Leidums says when the terrain gets a little mucky. She instructs herself to "walk like a duck" when the mountain takes an incline.

Adia started skiing in her front yard once the snow started piling up last fall. The family lives just 10 minutes away from Fernie Alpine Resort, and it wasn't long before she graduated to the bunny hill and beyond.

Leidums documents much of his family's time skiing on his YouTube channel, That Mountain Life. He and his wife, Courtney Haeusler, also have two boys, aged five and seven.

His daughter's colourful dialogue can be heard throughout several videos. "Hi kitty cat. Hi one-eyed monster," she says as she whizzes past cartoon-like characters that decorate the slopes for younger kids.

The videos caught the attention of U.S. TV channel CNN, and Adia's mom says she's overwhelmed by the reaction.

"People watching all over the world, listening to her babble and talk, it just brings people joy," Haeusler said.

Adia gives her dad, Erich Leidums, a high five while skiing down a mountain after she executed a mid-slope jump. (That Mountain Life/YouTube)

Leidums says people have been reaching out to him as well, asking for specifics on how he taught Adia so they can get their toddlers on skis.

"It just takes a lot of time. We are literally living it day-in day-out, skiing four to five days a week," he said.

The parents say they are trying to raise their three children to be confident, self-aware people who enjoy taking risks.

"It's just a good medium for life ... to take risks on the mountain, skiing. And they can hopefully relate that to their everyday lives," Haeusler said.

"That's the main recipe," Leidums said. "We just love it, and it's who we are."