Skiers rescued by military helicopter near Squamish

Two skiers were rescued by a military helicopter northeast of Squamish, B.C., Thursday after one of them suffered a leg injury.
Squamish Search and Rescue manager Tyler Duncan said the pair had been camping and skiing in the Mamquam Lake area but one of them fell and was unable to ski out.
Duncan said a local helicopter could not fly in the frigid temperatures so a military helicopter was requested from CFB Comox.
He said the men were well prepared and experienced skiers who called for help using a satellite communication device.
Duncan said they are both from Squamish and were transported to the local hospital.
