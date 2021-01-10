Skiers rescued from popular backcountry area after avalanche south of Whistler, B.C.

RCMP in Whistler, B.C., say several skiers were rescued from a popular backcountry area after a Level 3 avalanche Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Sascha Banks said Whistler Search and Rescue helped several people out of the Cowboy Ridge area, south of Whistler, including some who had to be taken out by helicopter.

Banks said the area is well-known for backcountry skiing and it was a sunny afternoon when the avalanche hit at about 3:15 p.m. PT, catching a few skiers in the process.

Volunteers believe that everyone who was in the area has been accounted for, Banks said, and the search has been called off for the night. Rescuers will return in the morning to ensure no one was left behind.

Anyone still in the area, or anyone who knows someone still in the area, should contact Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.