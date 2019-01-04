Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

A 42-year-old man from Squamish B.C. is dead after being caught in an avalanche near Pemberton on Thursday.

Whistler RCMP say the victim was not recovered from an area known as Pebble Creek until Friday around noon, due to weather.

Sgt. Rob Knapton said the group was well-prepared for backcountry conditions and had avalanche beacons.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.

