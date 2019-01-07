Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain resort

A skier has died within the boundaries of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, B.C.

Golden-Field RCMP said in a statement police were informed of the "sudden death" of a 30-year-old man from Golden.

Const. Spencer Lainchbury said the man had been reported overdue by a friend after missing a scheduled meet.

Police said resort staff made a sweep of the hill and found the man on one of the runs at approximately 7 p.m.

Police say he was transported by B.C. Ambulance, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.



Golden-Field RCMP say they are continuing to assist the B.C. Coroners Services with its investigation into the man's death.