New
Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain resort
A skier has died within the boundaries of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, B.C.
30-year-old man found unresponsive on a ski run at the mountain resort
A skier has died within the boundaries of Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, B.C.
Golden-Field RCMP said in a statement police were informed of the "sudden death" of a 30-year-old man from Golden.
Const. Spencer Lainchbury said the man had been reported overdue by a friend after missing a scheduled meet.
Police said resort staff made a sweep of the hill and found the man on one of the runs at approximately 7 p.m.
Police say he was transported by B.C. Ambulance, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
Golden-Field RCMP say they are continuing to assist the B.C. Coroners Services with its investigation into the man's death.