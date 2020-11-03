Northern B.C. skiers and snowboarders can expect COVID-19 precautions, busy slopes this season

When skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes in Smithers, B.C., this winter, things will look a little different due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

Hudson Bay Mountain general manager Lex Rei-Jones said there will be lots of signs alerting guests of the changes at the resort, located 400 kilometres west of Prince George.

"Face coverings are going to be mandatory when you're inside or in the [chairlift and T-bar] lines," she said. "Lift lines will be spaced out a little more."

Rei-Jones said the main lodge will be restricted to 50 per cent capacity, and there will be time limits for how long people can stay in some areas.

"So, we're encouraging people to use their car as a lunchroom and a locker room."

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort general manager Lex Rei-Jones said staff are expecting this winter to be busier than usual, as people look for outdoor recreation opportunities during the pandemic. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Guests will also be asked to stay within the group they arrived with, and lessons will be capped at five people.

Hudson Bay Mountain Resort, which is one of northern B.C.'s largest ski hills, is scheduled to open on Dec. 4.

Lessons from international resorts

Rei-Jones developed the safety plan this summer, and consulted with other resort operators locally and internationally.

"We were pretty fortunate to have conversations with resorts in the southern hemisphere, in Australia and New Zealand, who did their full winter seasons," she said. "The communication in the industry has just been amazing through this entire thing."

Rei-Jones said she learned something else from the southern hemisphere ski resorts.

Things will be busy.

"One of the comments I remember one of them saying was they hired about 50 per cent fewer instructors than they usually do, and then they were scrambling to hire people," she said.

Rei-Jones says she expects a busier than normal year at Hudson Bay Mountain too, as people look to spend time outdoors in a physically distanced environment.

Micaela McTavish at Local Supply Co. in Smithers said some ski and snowboard supplies have been arriving late due to COVID-19 shipping disruptions. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

Retail busy

Staff at Local Supply Co., a Smithers ski and snowboard shop, are already seeing the excitement for the upcoming season.

Employee Micaela McTavish said October has been noticeably busier than usual, with people looking to purchase new gear.

"Because people aren't going on vacation, they're definitely using whatever savings they have to shop locally ... and make sure their families can go out and have fun this winter," she said.

"I think everybody's trying to hold on to some sanity, and make sure they get some fresh air."