Flooding evacuation orders rescinded as Skeena River surge recedes
District officials lift orders for 3 communities after levels of Skeena, Kalum rivers drop
Property owners living along one of northwestern B.C.'s largest river systems are allowed to return to their homes following evacuation orders due to flooding late last week.
Water levels in the Skeena River and its Kalum River tributary have dropped significantly over the past few days, so residents will be allowed back into New Remo, Old Remo and Dutch Valley, the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine said in a release Monday.
Officials said security will remain in place for one more day to allow access only to property owners in the communities, which lie just outside Terrace, B.C.
A state of local emergency, first issued June 3, was also cancelled Monday.
"The flooding emergency no longer requires prompt co-ordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property," the statement said.
District officials said they will now be addressing the issue of post-flood recovery. More information can be found at the regional website and its social media channels.
Any residents affected by the flooding can also find more information from the province here.
