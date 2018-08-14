Six-year-old killed in boating accident on Kalamalka Lake

A six-year-old boy from North Vancouver has died after being struck by a boat on Kalamalka Lake in B.C.'s Okanagan.

The incident happened when the family was returning to the dock after boating on the lake, according to a statement from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

As the adult driver turned the boat, a six-year-old child fell overboard and was struck by a part of the boat, Cpl. Tania Finn said in the statement.

The child was rushed to the pier on Kalamalka Lake to meet emergency personnel, but did not survive.

Police say the family is receiving support from Vernon North Okanagan Victim Services.

