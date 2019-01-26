Six suffer smoke inhalation after Hastings-Sunrise apartment fire

Six people suffered smoke inhalation after an apartment fire in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood of Vancouver on Friday night.

Vancouver fire crews were called to the 2000-block of Wall Street just after 7 p.m., and found flames in a third floor suite on the back side of the structure.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Boone said there was "very significant damage" to the suite, as well as smoke damage to the hallway and other suites on the third floor.

Residents of the third floor suites were not allowed to return to their apartments, and were provided housing by Emergency Social Services.

Residents on the other two floors of the building were able to return to their suites after the fire department gave the all clear.