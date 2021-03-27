Skip to Main Content
British Columbia·Breaking

Six people taken to hospital after 'incident' in North Vancouver

Emergency Health Services says six patients have been taken to hospital after an "incident'' in North Vancouver.

District of North Vancouver says Lynn Valley public library is closed for the rest of the day

CBC News ·
Emergency responders at the Lynn Valley public library in North Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday after six people were sent to hospital. (Norm/phoenix45photo/twitter)

Emergency Health Services says six patients have been taken to hospital after an "incident'' in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

Amy Robertson of emergency health services says first responders have transported patients to hospital from the Lynn Valley area.

Witnesses on social media say the incident happened outside the Lynn Valley public library on 1277 Lynn Valley Road.

In a tweet the District of North Vancouver said the library is closed for the rest of the day and asked people to avoid the area.

Robertson says the call came in just after 1:45 p.m. PT on Saturday. 

She says 11 ambulances and two supervising vehicles were deployed to the scene.

Robertson wasn't able to released details on the conditions of the patients.

North Vancouver RCMP said they would issue a press release and speak with media later Saturday afternoon.

 

With files from Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now