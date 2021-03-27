Six people taken to hospital after 'incident' in North Vancouver

Emergency Health Services says six patients have been taken to hospital after an "incident'' in North Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

Amy Robertson of emergency health services says first responders have transported patients to hospital from the Lynn Valley area.

Chaos in Lynn Valley. <br><br>Many emergency vehicles are at Lynn Valley Plaza. The surrounding roads have been closed down.<br><br>Crews are still on scene. Avoid the area.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LynnValley?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LynnValley</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NorthVan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NorthVan</a> <a href="https://t.co/SMiAKF5uyq">pic.twitter.com/SMiAKF5uyq</a> —@SRMediaAndrew

Witnesses on social media say the incident happened outside the Lynn Valley public library on 1277 Lynn Valley Road.

In a tweet the District of North Vancouver said the library is closed for the rest of the day and asked people to avoid the area.

Due to an incident in the area, Lynn Valley Library is closed for the rest of the day. Please avoid the area - thank you. <a href="https://t.co/t8NFDsjFqX">pic.twitter.com/t8NFDsjFqX</a> —@nvdpl

Robertson says the call came in just after 1:45 p.m. PT on Saturday.

She says 11 ambulances and two supervising vehicles were deployed to the scene.

Robertson wasn't able to released details on the conditions of the patients.

North Vancouver RCMP said they would issue a press release and speak with media later Saturday afternoon.