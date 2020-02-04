Site C's main dam builder fined almost $1M for 'high risk' worker safety violations

The main contractor building the massive Site C Clean Energy Project near Fort St. John, B.C., has been fined almost one million dollars for safety violations called "high risk" by WorksafeBC.

The violations include a worker shocked with 1,000 volts of electricity, and the possible exposure of workers to dangerous silica dust.

WorkSafeBC levied just over $972,000 in two penalties against Peace River Hydro Partners Construction Ltd.

WorkSafe said the incidents had "a high risk of serious injury, illness or death."

1,000 volt shock

In the first incident, in 2018, WorkSafeBC found "high levels of crystalline silica", a potential carcinogen that can cause serious and irreversible lung disease, in material that workers had excavated, blasted, and crushed.

According to WorkSafeBC, workers were provided with respirators that "provided insufficient protection for the level of exposure."

Diversion tunnels will temporarily re-route the Peace River for Site C dam construction. WorkSafeBC says two 'high risk' worker safety violations took place during tunnelling in 2018 and 2019. (BC Hydro)

WorkSafeBC's investigation determined PRHP hadn't kept plans for silica exposure, control, testing, and dust suppression up to date.

In the second case, in 2019, a worker was shocked with a thousand volts of electricity from a circuit breaker in a high-voltage electrical cabinet on tunneling equipment.

These repeated, high-risk violations resulted in the ... maximum penalty being imposed. - WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC's inspection determined the cabinet's door was malfunctioning and had been rendered ineffective by cable ties. Isolation covers were also missing from the main circuit breaker switch box. And WorkSafeBC raised concerns about PRHP's training and supervision of the worker, who hadn't been taught the lockout procedure.

"These repeated high-risk violations resulted in the statutory maximum penalty being imposed," said Ralph Eastman of WorkSafeBC media relations.

The safety violations occurred during tunneling work on the Site C project, a $10-billion B.C. Hydro dam under construction on the Peace River.

B.C. Hydro's proposed Site C dam project includes tunnelling work on the Peace River. (BC Hydro)

In addition to tunnel construction, Peace River Hydro Partners is laying Site C's concrete foundation, and building an earthfill dam one kilometre high, as part of its $1.75-billion civil works contract.

PRHP currently employs about 1,900 workers on the project.

Peace River Hydro Partners' communications manager Jamie Bodnarchuk, said the company has "addressed all penalties ... and met all the WorkSafeBC requirements. This matter has been reviewed and closed by WorkSafeBC."

Penalty appealed

B.C. Hydro's Site C community relations manager Dave Conway says safety is a high priority.

"We are committed to ensuring our contractors have the proper safety projects and procedures in place," said Conway.

WorkSafeBC records show PRHP appealed the $310,339.36 penalty levied for the 2018 silica incident.

But a spokesperson for the Workers' Compensation Appeal Tribunal told CBC News it could not provide any information about the appeal or its outcome, due to privacy issues.