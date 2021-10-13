COVID-19 outbreak at Site C dam project declared over
Outbreak was first declared Aug. 16 and spread to 92 workers
A COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. Hydro's Site C construction site in northeast British Columbia has been declared over by the regional health authority Northern Health.
The outbreak among workers at the massive hydroelectric dam project in was originally declared on Aug. 16.
In total, 92 people were confirmed to have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Northern Health said there has not been any new cases associated with outbreak clusters since Sept. 15, and that all people with confirmed cases have recovered.
Enhanced infection control measures, including mask-wearing, physical distancing at work sites and the use of rapid tests, will remain in place at Site C indefinitely, the health authority said.
B.C. Hydro has also announced a mandatory vaccine policy for Site C workers.
