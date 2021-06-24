COVID-19 outbreak at Site C project declared over after nearly 2 months

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Site C hydroelectric dam project in northern B.C. has officially been declared over, nearly two months after it was announced.

Northern Health confirmed Thursday the outbreak had ended. An emailed statement said 56 lab-confirmed cases were associated with the outbreak, which was first declared on April 28.

"All of the cases have since recovered," the statement said.

Some of the cases were believed to have originated in a contractor's offices, CBC previously reported.

The Site C dam, near Fort St. John, B.C., is the largest infrastructure project undertaken in the province's history. It has been dogged by over-budget costs, environmental controversy and legal challenges.

Construction has also been slowed by the pandemic.

In March, BC Hydro said more than 2,300 workers were expected to be on site by late spring. Additional workers are expected on-site in summer.

Northern Health said it will continue to monitor for future outbreaks. It said immunizations have continued on site, with more than 1,700 first doses and 1,200 second doses administered to date.