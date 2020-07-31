Site C budget, schedule facing 'serious concerns' due to COVID-19, BC Hydro reports

BC Hydro reported Friday it has "serious concerns" about the Site C dam project due to the impact of COVID-19 and other challenges.

In a letter opening a quarterly report to the BC Utilities Commission, BC Hydro President and CEO Chris O'Riley said because of the pandemic, work has been reduced and other issues have led to concerns regarding schedule, scope and budget of the project.

On March 18, BC Hydro announced it was cutting some work on the project in response to provincial measures to manage COVID-19 transmission.

The workforce staying at the dam site in northern B.C. has been scaled back by about 50 per cent to work related only to essential services like safety and security, and river diversion, O'Riley said.

Work continued in off-site areas, including highway re-alignment and reservoir cleaning, where physical distancing is easier to maintain.

On May 14, BC Hydro announced it would begin "safely" and gradually increasing construction at the dam site.

Prior to the pandemic, O'Riley said the $10-billion project remained on schedule for the first generating unit to begin service in late 2023 with a final in-service date of 2024.

That date is now up in the air, he said, because work had to be halted during the beginning of the pandemic.

BC Hydro reviewing cost, timelines

In the letter, O'Riley said the project was already managing "significant financial pressures" from contract modification, construction work, labour requirements, First Nation treaty infringement claims and an injunction application.

In December 2019, a "project risk" emerged on the right bank of the dam site requiring extra foundation work.

On Friday, O'Riley reported those foundation enhancement costs are anticipated to be "more substantial than initially expected."

Concerns about the progress of Site C were echoed by the minister responsible for the project.

"I am very concerned by these reports," Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said.

"Particularly as they relate to cost and schedule uncertainties."

Ralston said he is appointing former deputy finance minister Peter Milburn to act as a special advisor on the project.

BC Hydro is reviewing the cost and timelines of the project and says it will provide an update in the fall.