Site C brings in massive turbine part as politicians weigh dam's future

A massive piece of dam equipment that's heavier than a space shuttle is being transported from Brazil through northern B.C., bound for the controversial Site C mega-project near Fort St. John.

At 170 tonnes, the turbine part is so big, it took consultants two years of planning to prepare for its transportation.

After a 1,000 km journey across northern B.C. with a convoy of support vehicles this week, the equipment is scheduled to arrive at an area close to Site C soon.

The equipment is being moved just days after the B.C. government received an independent report that may decide the fate of the $10 billion dam.

Thousands of workers are building the multi-billion dollar Site C dam near Fort St. John, B.C. (BC Hydro/Contributed )

Late last week, energy minister Bruce Ralston said he would share the report's findings with his NDP cabinet and the premier. It has not yet been reviewed by cabinet.

In July 2020, Ralston appointed former deputy finance minister Peter Milburn to review Site C, because of concerns over project risks, construction delays and rising costs.

In December, Premier John Horgan said he would wait to receive the Milburn report before deciding on whether to continue with Site C.

"I think we need to look at the whole project and what the consequences would be stopping or going ahead," Horgan said late last year.

Construction on the Site C dam has been underway since 2015. And that work continues, as Site C brings in this turbine equipment, considered the dam's heaviest unassembled part.

Two turbine runners were shipped from a manufacturer in Sao Paulo last year. They spent two months at sea before arriving in the Port of Prince Rupert.

A massive turbine part for the Site C dam, shown here at highway weigh scales near Vanderhoof, is being transported 1,000 km across northern B.C. this week. (BC Hydro/Contributed)

This week, one of the turbine parts is being transported along the highway from Prince Rupert to Chetwynd, at a speed of about 40 km/hour. That's meant rolling road closures across the route.

"The unit does take up the lion's share of the road space during travel," said Cara Craig, director of sales for the heavy rigging and specialized transportation company Omega Morgan.

Craig said precise calculations were needed to manoeuvre the load across bridges, around corners and along rock-faced roadways.

Craig's company was recently featured on the Highway Thru Hell TV series, while moving the heaviest piece transported to date on the Coquilhalla corridor.

BC Hydro says the giant turbine runners that are en route work like a rotating windmill or fan.

As river water tumbles over the dam, the equipment will use that gravitational energy to spin a generator and produce electricity.

According to BC Hydro, a second turbine runner will travel the same route in February.