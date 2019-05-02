Mayor blasts FortisBC after 'sinkhole' restricts traffic on busy Coquitlam corridor

Coquitlam's mayor is calling out FortisBC over a "sinkhole" that has restricted traffic on a busy city corridor.

Westbound traffic on Como Lake Avenue between Blue Mountain and Robson streets has been halted after construction work resulted in "ground movement," according to the gas company.

FortisBC is currently at work upgrading a gas line in the area.

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to social media, calling it a "sinkhole." He says the disruption poses "enormous challenges for residents, particularly as there are two elementary schools and a middle school along this corridor."

Stewart added that FortisBC caused a similar collapse on another four-lane road in 2017 during an earlier phase of the same project, which led to spills of drill slurry into local creeks and unexpected road closures.

Richard Stewart posted this video of the crumbling roadway at the FortisBC work site on Como Lake Avenue:

The city had previously refused to permit the most recent phase of the gas line upgrade, but the B.C. Utilities Commission overruled the decision.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, a spokesperson from FortisBC said the site had been secured.

"This can happen during deeper excavations for projects such as this with underground utilities nearby. That's why we have a rigorous safety monitoring program and operating policies in place to maintain safety for the public and our crews, and enable us to quickly respond to events such as this," read the statement.

FortisBC is currently working with RCMP and traffic control personnel to detour traffic on Blue Mountain Street and Foster Avenue.

The closure is expected to last through the weekend.