Sinkhole forces partial closure of Strathcona Park in Vancouver

A section of Strathcona Park in the East Vancouver neighbourhood is closed to the public and under repair due to a sinkhole.

The Vancouver Park Board says the sinkhole initially appeared on July 6 and was caused by aging infrastructure after a storm drain pipe collapsed.

"It's a storm drain pipe that collapsed on itself and so engineering has made some temporary repairs," said Amit Gandha, director of Parks at the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

She said the sinkhole was roughly 1.2 metres in diameter, and the hole has been backfilled as a temporary fix.

The area remains fenced off, and is affecting tennis courts, nearby paths and gardens.

"We've temporarily moved ... some components of the garden, some part of the pathway has been closed, and the tennis courts there have been temporarily closed as well," said Gandha.

Due to a sink hole caused by aging infrastructure, part of Strathcona Park - including the tennis courts - is closed. While a temporary fix has been completed, we are investigating a more permanent solution. <br><br>The nearest tennis courts can be found at Andy Livingstone Park. <a href="https://t.co/dr0Gcpsay5">pic.twitter.com/dr0Gcpsay5</a> —@ParkBoard

In the meantime, staff are looking for a more permanent solution.

Gandha said it may take about two months to figure out a long-term solution for the sinkhole, but that may change depending on the kind of repairs needed.

Until then, parkgoers are encouraged to use the tennis courts at Andy Livingstone Park.