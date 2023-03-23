Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Surrey

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., early Thursday.

Surrey RCMP were called to the 13100-block of 72nd Avenue, between 130th Street and 132nd Street, just after midnight after reports of the crash.

Police say a black Jaguar was travelling westbound on 72nd Avenue when it lost control and struck the centre median.

Paramedics say the driver of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since died.

Images from the scene showed the mangled, almost unrecognizable wreckage of the car.

"From witness descriptions and video, it is believed that speed is the major contributing factor to the collision," said Sgt. Tyner Gillies in a media release.

A stretch of 72nd Avenue continues to remain closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Officers are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.