Snowboarder dies after being found unconscious at SilverStar Mountain Resort: RCMP

The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating after a man died while snowboarding at SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon on Saturday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say officers were called to the resort around 11:20 a.m. PT after a skier spotted a snowboard sticking out of the snow in the Putnam Creek area of the mountain and found the victim unconscious in a ravine.

"Despite the attempt of rescuers, efforts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene," RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a statement.

Police say the man has been identified as a Vernon resident in his 40s.

The man was snowboarding in an area that was closed at the time due to poor conditions, police said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy," Terleski said.

Ian Jenkins, sales and marketing director of SilverStar Mountain Resort, said the resort and its staff offered their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. He did not give any further details about how the man died.

The B.C. Coroners Service is now working to determine the exact circumstances around the man's death.