As B.C. bakes, mountain resort near Vernon tackles 30 cm dump of snow

While most of the province cooked in unseasonably warm temperatures this week, one B.C. resort was battling snow.

SilverStar Mountain Resort, a skiing and biking destination near Vernon, is working to get a major project back on track after recent significant snowfall.

The mountain received roughly 30 centimetres over a couple of days last week, followed by rain.

"It unfortunately pushed our construction back by about a week behind schedule for the brand new gondola that is opening up next month," said Wesla Wong, spokesperson for the resort.

The new gondola will go from the resort village to the summit, replacing the previous Summit Chair.

"It's impossible to pour concrete when temperatures are near freezing and it's snowing and raining," Wong told Chris Walker, host of CBC's Daybreak South.

Mountain-goers took to social media, posting scenes of the winter wonderland. Sunday was particularly snowy.

"Snow isn't uncommon in June at high elevations but it was the amount of snow and the prolonged low freezing levels that were a little bit unusual," said Wong.

The weather may have slowed construction for the gondola but Wong says some people on the mountain are glad of the snow

According to the bike park manager, Wong said, this year will be one of the best openings in a decade because of the conditions.

"Because we had one of the largest snow packs in the history of the resort, the slow release of moisture back into the dirt actually make the trails really nice and tacky," Wong said.

The bike park opens this Saturday, June 23.

A community party with a barbecue and free rides up the mountain is planned for the opening of the new gondola, which is scheduled to start running on July 14.

With files from Daybreak South

