SilverStar Mountain gets the green light to form resort association, the 4th in B.C.

The province has agreed for businesses and other stakeholders of SilverStar Mountain Resort, near Vernon, B.C., to form an association which could encourage development of the resort area.

Resort associations collect fees from property owners within the resort area and, if this one goes through, the north Okanagan family ski resort will be the fourth resort association in B.C. along with Whistler, Sun Peaks and Red Mountain.

"Simply put, it's an opportunity to access incremental funding from all levels of government and government-funded agencies," said Don Kassa, a realtor at SilverStar.

"It's the opportunity for the community to lobby with all levels of government now."

Kassa is co-chair of the SilverStar Task Force that submitted the proposal to the government. The group is made up of interested stakeholders, including individual property owners, businesses, hotels and the resort operator.

Resort Association status is not the same as the resort municipality designation of Whistler and Sun Peaks Resorts. It's more like a downtown core business association, Kassa said, and allows SilverStar to apply for grants and additional funding.

The aim, Kassa said, is to stimulate the local economy, create local jobs and generate provincial revenue.

But not everyone is on board.

"Some of the people we know have said they're not going to live here anymore because they're so upset about the whole concept," said Martin George, a property owner at SilverStar.

"It really has disturbed the pond in this beautiful part of the world."

He rents out a suite on his property and fears financial problems if the association is formed. George said he will have to start paying a fee to the association and worries that bookings will be centralized, with the association taking a large commission.

"We will depend for our retirement on this income," he said.

Kassa said he is aware of the criticism, describing it as a "small but very vocal group."

The task force now needs to register the resort association in B.C. and elect its first board of directors in order to begin operating.