Silversmith honours high school teacher with new gallery

A new exhibition by silversmith Wesley Harris at the Crafthouse Gallery on Vancouver's Granville Island is more than just a presentation of his work. It's also a tribute to the man who introduced him to his life's work more than 40 years ago as a teenager.

"Each of these pieces has a story," said Harris to North by Northwest host Sheryl MacKay.

One of his pieces, a silver sphere that opens to reveal a mountainside, is a direct representation of a story Harris' mentor, Arthur Brecken, recounted to him about his childhood in China.

Brecken was an Ontario artist who was raised in China because his parents were missionaries.

Harris' pieces are often inspired by stories that his mentor and friend, Arthur Brecken, told him about his childhood in China. (Wesley Harris)

"He never married. His students were like his children, like his family. And so, many kept in touch over the years. He was a friend, for the last 30 years of his life," said Harris.

Brecken died in 2003 at the age of 87, but his legacy lives on in Harris' work.

Lifelong mentor

Growing up, Harris says his high school in Erin, Ont. couldn't afford an art teacher.

"The principal asked Arthur Brecken if he would come voluntarily to share his enthusiasm with the students, which he gladly did and almost immediately became full-time, credit courses," said Harris.

Brecken included a number of non-traditional artistic mediums in his high school curriculum, including silver work.

"I really related to how precise I could be in such a solid material. It resonated with me right away," said Harris.

"I think he knew how keen I was, so he really did take me under his wing."

The new exhibition includes a collection of Harris' early works inspired by his teacher, as well as brand new pieces created in his honour.

Listen to the full interview below;

Silversmith Wesley Harris' new exhibition at the Crafthouse Gallery on Granville Island is more than just a presentation of his work. It's also a tribute to the man who introduced him to his life's work more than 40 years ago as a teenager. 12:24

Read more from CBC British Columbia