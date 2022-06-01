Seniors displaced by fire in North Van avoid homelessness with funding extension

About 30 senior residents displaced by a fire that killed one of their neighbours last month in North Vancouver have avoided homelessness, after North Shore Emergency Management agreed to fund temporary accommodations until permanent low-income homes are found.

Funding was set to run out this week.

"I'm just so pleased today that we have this great news," said Annwen Loverin, executive director of Silver Harbour Seniors' Activity Centre.

Loverin has been helping to support the residents of Silverlynn Apartments, some of whom have participated in programs at the nearby activity centre.

Last week she put out a call to residents on the North Shore for anyone willing to host the displaced seniors. A handful of people opened their doors, but according to Loverin, thankfully, that will no longer be necessary.

"We were extremely worried that there would be no homes for these nearly 30 seniors to go to," she said.

According to Loverin, about 70 residents were originally displaced by the May 29 fire, but roughly 40 were allowed to return to their suites or other vacant suites in Silverlynn Apartments. The rest have been staying with family, friends, and at residence facilities at the University of British Columbia.

She said she was advised that B.C. Housing has now found low-income housing for about half of the permanently displaced residents.

A spokesperson for North Shore Emergency Management said in a written statement that they're hopeful everyone will be settled into new homes by the end of July.

Loverin said it's unlikely many of the residents will be able to find low-income seniors housing on the North Shore, and they'll probably be living throughout the Lower Mainland.

"I think for everyone, this has been a very traumatizing experience and many of the seniors have lost a large number of their possessions in this fire," she said, adding that Westlynn Baptist Church in North Vancouver has been organizing a fund to support the residents.