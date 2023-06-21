Supporters of assassinated B.C. Sikh temple leader worry for their own safety

A close associate of Sikh community leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar says his friend was warned by Canadian intelligence officials about being targeted for assassination by "mercenaries'' before Nijjar was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

New York-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a statement to the Canadian Press he spoke with Nijjar by phone the day before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara where he served as president.

CBC has reached out to Pannun but has not been able to independently verify this.

Pannun said Nijjar spoke about an unofficial Khalistan referendum vote seeking a separate Sikh state they had been organizing, and threats to their safety related to a reward being offered by the Indian government for Nijjar's apprehension.

He said Nijjar told him that "gangsters'' said they were both on a hit list, and that Nijjar received a call days later from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service warning that his life was in danger.

A Surrey RCMP officer investigates the scene where Guru Nanak Gurdwara president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Surrey, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Pannun, who is general counsel to the advocacy group Sikhs For Justice, said he has no doubt the killing was ordered by Indian government officials, who allege Nijjar was involved in "violent or criminal activities in India or elsewhere.''

Sgt. Tim Pierotti of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is heading the investigation, said Monday he was aware of speculation about the motives for the attack, but would let evidence lead the case.

India's National Investigation Agency did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Nijjar's killing.

Pannun said he's received a growing number of threats as the Sikh separatist movement has gained steam globally.

Nijjar is accused of terrorism and conspiring to murder a Hindu priest in India, with the counterterrorism National Investigation Agency last year announcing a $16,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Supporters of slain leader fear for their safety

In a meeting in Surrey on Monday, supporters of Nijjar and Khalistan expressed fear for their own safety.

"It was made clear that the CSIS have spoken to several community figures and Sikh activists here in Canada about an ongoing threat that is posed to their lives," explained Jasveer Singh Gill, senior press officer for the Sikh Press Association.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, CSIS Spokesperson Eric Balsam said "there are important limits to what I can publicly discuss given the need to protect sensitive activities, techniques, methods, and sources of intelligence."

He said further questions should be addressed to the RCMP as their Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has an ongoing investigation into Nijjar's killing.

Gill believes Canadian authorities should act to protect the Sikh community in Canada.

Jasveer Singh Gill, senior press officer for the Sikh Press Association, believes the Canadian Sikh community needs protection after prominent leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed. (CBC News)

Surrey RCMP say Nijjar was shot dead in his vehicle as he was leaving the car park of the Surrey gurdwara around 8.30 p.m. Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards says there were numerous witnesses and asked them to set aside their fears and come forward to help the investigation.

A vigil attended by hundreds of people was held at the Surrey gurdwara on Monday night.