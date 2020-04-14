Sikh temple dishes out free meals by delivery and drive-thru to celebrate Vaisakhi

Despite the cancellation of the annual Vaisakhi festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sikh community leader in Surrey is ensuring those in need can get a taste of the festival by organizing deliveries of groceries and meals to their doors.

The campaign by Narinder Singh, president of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, also includes deliveries to hospital staff and truck drivers.

Vaisakhi marks the new year in the Sikh calendar and is one of the religion's most important festivals. The Surrey Vaisakhi parade draws hundreds of thousands of people every year for festivities and food, but, like all other large public events, was cancelled due to public health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19.

But Singh, who talked to The Early Edition on Monday, said he didn't want that to stop him from sharing the joy of the festival with the community.

A volunteer of Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib delivers food to a long-haul truck driver on the road. (Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib)

Free meals for seniors, health-care staff, truck drivers

The gurdwara and more than 20 volunteers have been working with the voluntary organization Guru Nanak's Free Kitchen and other catering service providers to deliver hundreds of free meals and groceries per day for seniors and the needy across Metro Vancouver, upon request via phone or email.

The Sikh temple has also delivered more than a hundred meals to health-care workers at Surrey Memorial, Peace Arch, and White Rock hospitals.

Singh also appreciates what truck drivers have done for Lower Mainland communities.

"Without them, the stores would be empty," he said, adding that his volunteers deliver food to the drivers on call 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, the gurdwara has set up a truck in its parking lot as a take-out option for people who can drive there.

The campaign has become such a success that the City of Surrey lists the gurdwara's meal and grocery delivery service as a resource for seniors during COVID-19 on its website.

B.C. Premier John Horgan also mentioned the voluntary work of the Sikh community in his statement on Vaisakhi on Monday, saying it is "providing free meals to low-income families, supporting seniors in isolation and raising money for workers who have been laid off" during the pandemic.

Today, and through Sikh Heritage Month, I wish health and happiness to the Sikh community and to all British Columbians celebrating Vaisakhi today.<br><br>Vaisakhi Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan! <a href="https://t.co/EgljXQqtZk">pic.twitter.com/EgljXQqtZk</a> —@jjhorgan

"I will miss walking in the vibrant Vaisakhi parades and experiencing the generosity and kindness of the Sikh community. But, now more than ever, we must do everything we can to keep ourselves and others healthy and safe."