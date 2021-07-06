Sikh pioneer behind B.C.'s largest independent lumber company dead at 98

B.C. businessman Asa Johal, a revered Sikh pioneer, has died at the age of 98.

Johal, who would have turned 99 in August, immigrated to Canada in 1924 with his parents and went on to establish sawmills, manufacturing plants and a trucking operation.

He left school to start working at the age of 14 and established Terminal Forest Products in 1965, which became B.C.'s largest independent lumber company.

The company grew and expanded from its sawmill operation on Richmond's Mitchell Island.

His son-in-law Avtar Opal said Asa Johal was very particular and his goals in life were clearly defined.

"He had a target and he always tried to fulfil it and he did more than that in terms of his whole life, in terms of his family and his business. So we're very proud of him for all his accomplishments. We're happy and he'll be remembered forever," said Opal.

Early in his career, Johal had to maneuver around B.C.'s predominately white-owned and white-run forestry companies and deal with the logistical issues of procuring logs.

Johal, who would go on to be the founder of Terminal Forest Products, is shown in 1940 at the age of 18. (CBC)

Darcy Johal, who has taken over the helm as the president and CEO of Terminal Forest Products, recalls his father's impressive work ethic, which he maintained despite being paid less than other men because of his ethnic background.

"He would wake up at the same time, five o'clock breakfast at the same time and come home for lunch at the same time, and two drinks at five o'clock before dinner then bed at eight. He was so regimented," said Johal, who described his father as a four-star general.

Industrialist and philanthropist

Asa Johal was recognized for being an outstanding citizen by the B.C. government in 1991, earning the Order of B.C. and the Order of Canada for not only his contributions to the economy but also his philanthropy.

Over the decades, Johal contributed generously to fundraising campaigns for the B.C. Children's Hospital, Canadian Cancer Society, Rotary Club-Polio Plus, and other causes supporting immigrants to Canada.

Johal honoured his roots and was instrumental in establishing the India Cultural Centre of Canada and served as president of the International Punjabi Society of B.C.

Darcy Johal said both his father and mother, Kashmir, have been dedicated to their Punjabi culture, as well as supporting good causes.

"It was extraordinary what he did, you know, coming from rags to riches to be so successful. And at the same time, he was a very giving person, him and my mom."

He said one of his father's goals was to establish a gurdwara, which served as a spiritual and community centre for early Sikh immigrants to B.C.

"So one of the most extraordinary things he did was to build a Sikh temple, at No. 5 Road [in Richmond]. This was his dream," said Johal.

Avtar Opal said his father-in-law spent the last 20 years giving back to the community but had one regret — he never had the chance to go to university.

Johal did become a member of the University of British Columbia board of governors and a director of the Children's Hospital. He was also given an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of British Columbia for his support of ethnic studies.