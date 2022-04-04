Sikh family in B.C. shocked after relative attacked in NYC in apparent hate crime

WARNING: This story contains a graphic image of violence.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is investigating after an elderly Sikh man with family in B.C. was attacked in an apparent hate crime while visiting the city over the weekend.

Police said Nirmal Singh, 70, had been walking down 95 Avenue near Lefferts Boulevard in the South Richmond Hill area of Queens around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

"As he was walking alone along the street, he was assaulted — punched — by an unknown adult male in his 30s," NYPD Lt. Thomas Antonetti told CBC News, adding the attack was unprovoked.

Singh had just arrived in New York City for the first time two weeks earlier. The area where he was attacked is roughly a block away from the Sikh Cultural Society, where Singh had been staying.

Singh's son, Manjit Singh Kalley, said it was his father's dream to visit New York City.

"Dad is feeling really bad," said Kalley, who lives in Abbotsford. "It was the first time he went there and this happened."

"Whatever happened needs justice. Why did it happen? Every time, why do people attack my community? This shouldn't happen to just my community but any community. No one should go through this."

The punch broke Singh's nose. He was treated at the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and has since been released, Antonetti said.

The officer said the suspect escaped before police arrived.

Kalley said his father lives in India but recently got a visa to travel to the United States and Canada. He planned to go to the U.S. first for a few weeks, despite his family discouraging him from going to NYC alone.

Kalley said he hopes to fly to New York to be with his father this week.

Antonetti said the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating. Police hadn't identified any suspects or made any arrests as of Monday.