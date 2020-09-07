Hiker dead, another seriously injured after falls from trails in Squamish Valley

One woman is dead and another badly injured after falling from a steep, rugged hiking trail system in B.C.'s Squamish Valley in separate incidents over the weekend, according to RCMP.

On Friday, a woman was hiking with her hiking partner up the Sigurd Trail, north of Squamish, when she fell into Crooked Falls around 11:30 a.m. PT.

RCMP said search and rescue crews found the woman "in the waterfall, clinging to a log 70 feet [21 metres] from the lookout point."

"[Crews] worked in tough and dangerous conditions to extract her safely from the waterfall," Mounties said in a statement.

An air ambulance took the woman, 25, to hospital in the Lower Mainland with serious injuries. RCMP said she is from Surrey, B.C.

Fatal fall

In a separate incident, a hiker fell down a rock field and cliff face on Sigurd Peak, off the Sigurd Trail loop, on Sunday around 2:20 p.m. PT.

"The woman had been hiking with her hiking partner when they were on a steep technical portion and she slipped on rocks and fell a considerable distance," RCMP said.

An RCMP helicopter helped Squamish Search and Rescue find the woman, but she had died of her injuries. RCMP said she was in her early 30s and lived in Vancouver.

The statement said police and rescue crews "worked throughout the day to retrieve her body from tough terrain."

"It is disheartening to have these serious incidents happen in our area and our thoughts go to the family and friends of the woman who died yesterday and the hopes for a full recovery for the woman in Crooked Falls on Friday," RCMP Sgt. Sascha Banks wrote in the statement.

"Our Sea to Sky backcountry is not for beginners and even those of intermediate or advanced expertise find that things can go wrong very quickly. The skill level of our local search and rescue team is incredible and the efforts of our members to help find those lost or in trouble is unparalleled," Banks added.

"All we ask is those who visit to research our landscapes, assess your skill level, have the right equipment, know the risks, and adventure safely."

The 14-kilometre Sigurd Peak trail is considered difficult, while the rocky Crooked Falls route is said to be intermediate.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are conducting a joint investigation into the hiker's death at Sigurd Peak. Her name is not being released.