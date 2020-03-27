As Vancouver enters Week 2 of a city-wide shutdown of restaurants and businesses, public art and graffiti are surfacing around the city in response to COVID-19. Messages of cleanliness and hope are mixed with support for front-line health-care workers. The messages on public property are quick to disappear but offer a fleeting moment of how some people are feeling during the pandemic.

A statue of Scottish poet Robert Burns is pictured wearing a protective mask in Stanley Park on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A man adjusts a sign supporting health-care workers in the West End of Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The No5 Orange strip club displays a sign promoting hope in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Spokes Bicycle Rentals displays a sign on their front door in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A man walks past a sign erected on a fence near Strathcona Park in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Four-year-old Presley Muir and six-year-old Scotia Muir stand in front of a chalk sign they drew in support of Lynn Valley's efforts to fight COVID-19. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

A man washes away chalk messages on a sidewalk in front of a closed bank in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A statue in Coal Harbour's Devonian Harbour Park is pictured with flowers in her hand on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Signs supporting health-care workers are pictured taped to trees in Trout Lake in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two men stand near a sign near St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Park Theatre displays a sign on their billboard in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A woman walks past graffiti in downtown Vancouver on March 17. (Ben Nelms/CBC)