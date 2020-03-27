British Columbia · New Signs of the times spread messages of hope and support amid COVID-19 pandemic
As Vancouver experiences a vast shutdown of shops and businesses due to the novel coronavirus, messages of hope and sorrow are appearing around the city.
Graffiti, signs, sidewalk chalk and props for statues are among the ways people are making their voices heard
CBC News
A man takes a photo of graffiti on Powell Street under Clark Drive in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
As Vancouver enters Week 2 of a city-wide shutdown of restaurants and businesses, public art and graffiti are surfacing around the city in response to COVID-19. Messages of cleanliness and hope are mixed with support for front-line health-care workers. The messages on public property are quick to disappear but offer a fleeting moment of how some people are feeling during the pandemic.
A statue of Scottish poet Robert Burns is pictured wearing a protective mask in Stanley Park on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A man adjusts a sign supporting health-care workers in the West End of Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) The No5 Orange strip club displays a sign promoting hope in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Spokes Bicycle Rentals displays a sign on their front door in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A man walks past a sign erected on a fence near Strathcona Park in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Four-year-old Presley Muir and six-year-old Scotia Muir stand in front of a chalk sign they drew in support of Lynn Valley's efforts to fight COVID-19. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC) A man washes away chalk messages on a sidewalk in front of a closed bank in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A statue in Coal Harbour's Devonian Harbour Park is pictured with flowers in her hand on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Signs supporting health-care workers are pictured taped to trees in Trout Lake in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Two men stand near a sign near St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) The Park Theatre displays a sign on their billboard in Vancouver on Friday. (Ben Nelms/CBC) A woman walks past graffiti in downtown Vancouver on March 17. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Signs supporting health-care workers are pictured in Vancouver on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
