'Significant' amount of drugs and cash seized from Surrey home, RCMP say

A police raid in Surrey, B.C., has ended with the seizure of a "significant" amount of illegal drugs, cash and a firearm, according to RCMP.

On Aug. 20, the Surrey detachment's drug unit officers executed a warrant at a home in the 9400-block of 129 Street in Whalley, where two suspects were seen trafficking drugs, a statement released Thursday said.

Both suspects were detained, and one of them is believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, RCMP said. One of the suspects was released at the scene, while the other was arrested.

In total, police said the seizure included:

225 grams of suspected cocaine

3.1 kilograms of suspected fentanyl

157 suspected oxycodone pills

Over $100,000 in Canadian currency

1 handgun and ammunition

20 kilograms of a raw cutting agent

1 drug brick press

A drug brick press and 157 oxycodone pills were part of RCMP seizure at the Whalley home. (Surrey RCMP)

The investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been laid.

"This investigation has taken a significant amount of illicit drugs off the street," says Staff Sgt. Ryan Element.

"Given the current opioid overdose crisis, these drugs could very likely have harmed or killed people in our community."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.