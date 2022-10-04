B.C. breaking its own law on climate change reporting, group argues in court
Public needs transparency to have a chance at holding government to account, lawyer says
An environmental group is taking the B.C. government to court for allegedly failing to report whether its climate plans will achieve key greenhouse gas emissions targets, as required by a provincial law.
Harry Wruck, a lawyer representing Sierra Club B.C., told B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday climate change accountability legislation from 2019 requires the government to publish annual reports that outline progress toward emissions targets for 2025, 2040 and 2050.
Wruck, who is representing the club in a lawsuit against the government, said the annual reports are the only mechanism for transparency and accountability but do not show how far the plans are getting B.C. toward its targets.
"The minister has breached his statutory obligation," Wruck said.
"The public needs this information if there's going to be any opportunity to hold the minister to account."
Matt Hulse, another lawyer representing the environmental group, said outside court that lack of information on targets related to the oil and gas sector is particularly concerning because it is a large contributor of emissions.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said in a statement the province has the strongest climate accountability measures in Canada.
- Environmentalists hope for action in wake of 'shocking and utterly unsurprising' climate-change report
It said its annual reports provide the latest available data, but the Sierra Club says the province still isn't explicitly saying what action it would take to get the province to its various targets.
"We are clearly moving into uncharted territory [with climate crises], and we have to act now, but somehow, we still have federal and provincial governments allowing new fossil fuel projects going ahead without a plan, without detailed plans, demonstrating how we could possibly meet our climate targets for 2025, 2030, 2050," Jens Wieting, Sierra Club B.C.'s senior forest and climate campaigner, told a rally on the steps of the courthouse.
"We are here today calling for transparency and accountability from the B.C. government."
With files from CBC's Rhianna Schmunk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?