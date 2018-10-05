Sicamous RCMP seize 1,400 marijuana plants from Malakwa residence

Skip to Main Content
Sicamous RCMP seized 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence in Malakwa, B.C., on Thursday, after executing a search warrant.

RCMP have charged a man at a rural property in Malakwa, B.C., after finding 1,400 marijuana plants being cultivated without a licence. (CBC)

According to a police statement, two men were arrested at the rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road.

The 38-year-old resident and property owner was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

The second man who had been arrested on the property was released without charges.

Health Canada confirmed the property did not have the required licence to cultivate marijuana.

