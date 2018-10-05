Sicamous RCMP seize 1,400 marijuana plants from Malakwa residence
Sicamous RCMP seized 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence in Malakwa, B.C., on Thursday, after executing a search warrant.
Health Canada confirmed the property did not have the required license to cultivate marijuana
Sicamous RCMP seized 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence in Malakwa, B.C., on Thursday, after executing a search warrant.
According to a police statement, two men were arrested at the rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road.
The 38-year-old resident and property owner was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.
The second man who had been arrested on the property was released without charges.
Health Canada confirmed the property did not have the required licence to cultivate marijuana.