Sicamous RCMP seize 1,400 marijuana plants from Malakwa residence

Sicamous RCMP seized 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence in Malakwa, B.C., on Thursday, after executing a search warrant.

According to a police statement, two men were arrested at the rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road.

The 38-year-old resident and property owner was released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

The second man who had been arrested on the property was released without charges.

Health Canada confirmed the property did not have the required licence to cultivate marijuana.

