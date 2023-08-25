At this stage of the massive wildfire in the Shuswap region of B.C., the most anxious developments lately have nothing to do with the flames.

"This is a warning to all you Canadians out there, this is what's coming," said one man on a Facebook livestream, part of a group of around 20 people on Wednesday night who confronted police officers enforcing an evacuation order zone.

As the confrontation was happening, the B.C. Wildfire Service posted on Facebook that "the environment is unsafe" and that firefighters "will be reassigned to other areas" of the blaze, which has destroyed an unknown number of properties in several communities.

But then the only local politician representing the area got in touch with the BCWS.

"I initiated conversations telling them that this is not the North Shuswap, this is not what we want. These people are not our people," said Jay Simpson, area director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

"We don't need stuff like this to deal with. We've got enough problems of our own."

Very quickly, the message was deleted. The confrontation with police also died down around the same time.

It was a confusing and stressful few hours — but the end result showcased the desire by most people on the ground to try and lower the tension as the situation on the Shuswap enters its second week.

RCMP officers control a roadblock preventing locals from returning home after the Bush Creek wildfire destroyed dozens of homes and other buildings in Scotch Creek, Lee Creek and Celista in the North Shuswap Lake region of B.C. on Aug. 23, 2023. (Jesse Winter/Reuters)

Roadblocks are 'very frustrating'

Simpson remains in Lee Creek, one of several communities on the north side of Shuswap Lake where some stayed behind once the evacuation order was given on Aug. 18.

Since then, through in-person conversations and posts on his Facebook page, he's acted as a conduit between a province trying to enforce the rules and regulations of an evacuation order in an emergency zone, and a remaining populace often frustrated by the limited things they can do to protect their property.

"The roadblocks that we've got going on here are very frustrating," said Simpson.

"You know, the first couple of days they weren't here, and we were able to move personnel and resources to the various communities that we have that were in dire need."

But recognizing the scope of the frustration, the province began discussions on Wednesday around allowing trained residents to take part in firefighting activities, and to have more collaboration in the movement of goods.

The evening's convoy confrontation — conducted primarily by people with less connection to the region, according to RCMP and local officials — threatened to undo that work.

People often frustrated with the province's response, like Simpson, were even more critical of apparent outsiders attempting to speak for them.

"Maybe they don't agree with everything we've done in this emergency, but they stated they're not in support of the freedom convoy coming to the area," said Derek Sutherland, protective services leader at the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, of the comments he received from residents in the hours after.

"At no point did I ever think this was our element. I think there's an element out there that grabs onto certain things, and I think that's what this was."

Why are Shuswap residents angry over B.C.’s wildfire strategy? Duration 1:29 In the Shuswap region, numerous homes have been lost to the aggressive Bush Creek East wildfire burning northeast of Kamloops. Residents in the area have voiced frustration over how the wildfire has been handled. CBC’s Justin McElroy breaks down the latest on the tension that has emerged between a government and its people.

Province laying low

As such, the quickly written — and quickly deleted — Facebook post by the BCWS about leaving the area reflected the fluid situation on Wednesday night, and the delicate politics involved.�

"Deleting was the choice made in an effort to not gain steam to something that doesn't deserve it," said Forrest Tower, BCWS information officer, in a press briefing on Thursday.

Notably absent from that briefing was Premier David Eby or any cabinet ministers, the first day the government has been silent about the wildfire since Sunday.

It's a deliberate choice to avoid comments that could disrupt discussions with residents, as they continue talks to give more ownership of the situation to those protecting their properties.

Prominent regional social media accounts that have amplified criticism of the province have notably been quiet in the last two days as well.

In the future, the province could adopt policies to give more flexibility in wildfire situations like this.

But right now, they're being forced to adapt in an ad hoc nature, with a wildfire threat that has been reduced in recent days — but not enough to lift the evacuation order.