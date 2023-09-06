Wildfires have 'dramatically' changed landscape, Shuswap residents warned ahead of tours of area

Some residents of the wildfire-devastated Shuswap region in British Columbia are set to tour the burned-out area on Wednesday.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a statement that "some areas of the community have changed dramatically" after the Bush Creek East wildfire swept through, destroying or damaging more than 226 homes.

"Our community has faced one of the most challenging summers on record and has suffered through losses few could imagine," said Tracy Hughes with the district. "We are now aiming toward a return home."

The district says it's conducting the tour to give a clear picture of the damage and hazards in that area to help residents prepare for their return.

The media will get a similar tour a few hours after residents have looked over their properties.

Our efforts are currently focused on providing advance access to those residents who lost structures on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with re-entry for residents which will commence Wednesday. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/7JreufE9vW">https://t.co/7JreufE9vW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfires?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfires</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Shuswap?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Shuswap</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSRD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSRD</a> <a href="https://t.co/2AsdMMI8aq">pic.twitter.com/2AsdMMI8aq</a> —@ColShuRegDist



After weeks of evacuation orders and alerts because of the wildfire, the district has outlined a plan for a staged re-entry process starting Wednesday.

But officials are warning that residents should be prepared for a changed landscape.

"Its important to emphasize the area looks very different now," said Derek Sutherland, director of the district's emergency operations centre.

Landscape burned by the Bush Creek East wildfire in an undated photo from the B.C. Wildfire Service. The fire was discovered on July 12 and is currently 430 square kilometres in size. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Sutherland also said the area is still dangerous because of the significant damage.

"Nobody should enter burned structures, burned forest areas, or areas fenced or marked off," he said, adding that water in the area should not be consumed.

Evacuation orders in the Celista and Magna Bay areas are due to be downgraded to alerts at 2 p.m. PT Wednesday. This is scheduled to be followed by downgrades to orders for Scotch Creek and Lee Creek at 4 p.m. PT.

The TNRD Emergency Operations Centre is planning for the re-entry of evacuated residents in lower west Adams Lake, within TNRD Electoral Areas “O” (Lower North Thompson) and “P” (Rivers and the Peaks).<br><br>View this important information update here: <a href="https://t.co/9ZXZGLj2vR">https://t.co/9ZXZGLj2vR</a> <a href="https://t.co/bxZQgz4gjx">pic.twitter.com/bxZQgz4gjx</a> —@TNRD



Meanwhile, the neighbouring Thompson-Nicola Regional District is due to lift evacuation orders for 75 properties in the lower west Adams Lake area Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Nine properties were destroyed and two damaged by the Bush Creek East fire in the Adams Lake area.

The fire, estimated at 430 square kilometres in size, has not seen any growth since Aug. 31 according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The fire, started by lightning, is still classified as out of control.