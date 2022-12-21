Seniors, people with disabilities urge British Columbians to clear sidewalks

Snow-covered sidewalks and roads are a struggle for anyone to navigate, but for some, it's nearly impossible.

Seniors and those living with disabilities can be more vulnerable when their pathways aren't cleared, increasing the risk of falls and decreasing visibility. That's why advocates and those with lived experience are asking people to keep their sidewalks clear.

Amy Amantea, who is legally blind, uses a cane to identify the streets, boulevards and grass to help her get around safely. When everything is covered in snow, the cane can't help her the way she needs it to.

"It's a bit of a free-for-all without having my typical navigation tool," she said.

Marilyn Dyer, 89, also needs a cane to help her walk. But in the snow, she said, she can't use it.

"You go out there, and the rubber on the bottom gets wet. It'll slip."

And if it slips, she said, she might too.

"Right now, I'm staying in until I see a bit of sidewalk out there."

Clearing the roads is "essential" for HandyDart services, TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain said. Because HandyDart goes to an individual's home, they have to drive on side streets — which are often not prioritized by city plows.

"It's essential that we get HandyDart to the people who most need it, who have medical appointments," he said.

When snow falls in the Lower Mainland, it's no secret the region struggles with snow removal.

When snow came down on Dec. 20, up to 40 centimetres in some coastal areas, flights were grounded, ferries cancelled, and transit was delayed. People were asked not to travel if possible, and businesses and schools closed. It was, by all accounts, a snow day.

Vancouver Coun. Pete Frye said crews were out doing what they could, estimating that about 500 people were involved in snow removal efforts on Tuesday.

But, he said, it's difficult to predict snow in the Lower Mainland.

"Continuously, year after year, we're starting to see these record snow events," Frye told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

It's not as simple as changing the approach and getting more or better equipment, he said — the cost of snow removal infrastructure is a barrier because Vancouver gets so little snow compared to other large Canadian cities.

"If we want to make that kind of investment, we have to also respect that [equipment] is going to be sitting idle for a good chunk of the year."

Street operations manager Amy Sidwell said the city was still working to clear snow on Wednesday.

"When we have a really large snowfall like this, it does take time to kind of get all of the snow cleared from the roadways there, just because there's lots of traffic out on the street," Sidwell said.

"When you have more snow like this, it takes time to get the streets fully cleared."

She thanks those who have shovelled their sidewalks.

According to the city website, property owners and tenants are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks in front of and alongside their property each day before 10 a.m.

Sidwell said inspectors are out in Vancouver this week issuing fines to people who do not clear their sidewalks.

A shovelled sidewalk means people like Dyer and Amantea can walk around and get to the bus without worry.

"We rely a lot of times on our allies, people in our communities who may say to us, 'Can I grab some groceries for you,' or, 'May I shovel the sidewalk in front of your house?'" said Amantea.